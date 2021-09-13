First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FV opened at $47.36 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $48.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.