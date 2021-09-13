First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $25.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

FQVLF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $19.22 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.95.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.90%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.