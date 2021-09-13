First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 85,897 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 42.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,897 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Upwork were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 150.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,910 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 123.8% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,511 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,757,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 17.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,236,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,450,000 after acquiring an additional 769,212 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 114.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,382,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,671 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.95. 23,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,532. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average of $47.67.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $224,891.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,855 shares in the company, valued at $37,115,933.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $326,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,345.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,771. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPWK shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners raised their target price on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Upwork in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

