First Pacific Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 1,248,745 Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,248,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. MHR Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter worth about $143,000.

Get Kismet Acquisition Three alerts:

KIIIU traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,777. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.