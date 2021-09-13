First Pacific Advisors LP Has $427.56 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 896,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,725 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 5.4% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $427,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $498.14. 31,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $343.48 and a 52-week high of $507.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $483.24 and its 200-day moving average is $470.46.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.