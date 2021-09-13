First Pacific Advisors LP Has $113.24 Million Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 21.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,644,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,296,867 shares during the period. Univar Solutions makes up about 1.4% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $113,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,161 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,358,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 118,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNVR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Univar Solutions stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,217. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average of $23.82.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

