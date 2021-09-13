First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 48 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 40.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 24.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth $604,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

KSU stock opened at $280.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.12 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.57.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

