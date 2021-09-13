First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 295 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 104.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in OneMain by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMF opened at $55.82 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.71.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

