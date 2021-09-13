First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,204 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. owned 0.05% of Brightcove worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after buying an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,675,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCOV opened at $12.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.27 million, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Research analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 37,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $431,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 64,349 shares of company stock valued at $732,999 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCOV. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

