First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,204 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. owned 0.05% of Brightcove worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after buying an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,675,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BCOV opened at $12.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.27 million, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $25.26.
In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 37,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $431,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 64,349 shares of company stock valued at $732,999 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BCOV. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.
Brightcove Company Profile
Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.
