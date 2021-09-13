First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $469.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $407.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.71 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $479.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.66.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total transaction of $1,304,226.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,934 shares in the company, valued at $104,130,531.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

