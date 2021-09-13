First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $3,009,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,790,000 after buying an additional 16,942 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.79 per share, for a total transaction of $271,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,897.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,450. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXLS stock opened at $121.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.97 and a 12-month high of $124.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.93.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $275.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.67 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.75.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

