First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $283,000 Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $77.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

