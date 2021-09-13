First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 285.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 22.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

PHM opened at $47.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.