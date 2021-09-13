First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,999 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 197.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONB stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.95. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $204.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.33 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

