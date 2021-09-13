First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Snowflake by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 46,015 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Snowflake by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $4,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 1,005 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at $251,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,180,453 shares of company stock valued at $323,479,859 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.36.

Snowflake stock opened at $318.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.88. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

