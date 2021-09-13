First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 260.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 0.5% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 196.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 15.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TBF opened at $16.24 on Monday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

