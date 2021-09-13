First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,494.2% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $359,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 85.4% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $757,000.

NYSEARCA:GIGB opened at $55.16 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.63 and a one year high of $56.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26.

