First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

First Financial Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by 36.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. First Financial Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

FFIN opened at $43.68 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.88.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 863,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,606,908.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $260,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,846 shares of company stock worth $328,594 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Financial Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 169,617 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of First Financial Bankshares worth $18,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

