First Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193,041 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111,177 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,952 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538,891 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.00. 279,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,099,488. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.24 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $34.91 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $3,015,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 954,728 shares of company stock worth $67,721,381. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

