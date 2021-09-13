First Bank & Trust Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 234,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 135,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.04. 1,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,588. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.85. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $104.70 and a one year high of $147.30.

