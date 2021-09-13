First Bank & Trust Grows Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

First Bank & Trust raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DFS traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.91. 48,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,594. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $51.74 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.59.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

