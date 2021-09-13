First Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,842 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Motco boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

EA stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.31. 53,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,109. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.21. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.14, for a total value of $144,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,110,397.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.46, for a total value of $114,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,845 shares of company stock worth $7,368,961 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

