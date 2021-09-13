First Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 10,496 Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Chewy by 29.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 40.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth about $1,554,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth about $1,189,000. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $3,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,600,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,316 shares of company stock worth $8,588,130. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.72. 91,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,749.50, a P/E/G ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.09. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.75.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

