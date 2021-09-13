First Bank & Trust Buys 3,968 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.5% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,559 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $992,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares during the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.33. 1,002,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,784,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.44. The firm has a market cap of $234.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. HSBC lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

