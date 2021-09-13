First Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. National Grid comprises 0.9% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NGG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NGG traded up $1.28 on Monday, reaching $65.98. 10,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,920. National Grid plc has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

