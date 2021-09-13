First Bank & Trust Acquires 761 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. The Southern makes up 1.2% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 35.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $1,505,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,747 shares of company stock worth $5,645,434. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.69.

SO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,333. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average is $63.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

