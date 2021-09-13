Financial Advisory Group Trims Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $824,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $161.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.05. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.