Financial Advisory Group Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Financial Advisory Group lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Financial Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Financial Advisory Group owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,597,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,021,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after acquiring an additional 914,037 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,111,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,728,000 after acquiring an additional 844,080 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 296.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after acquiring an additional 494,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,823,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,745,000 after acquiring an additional 313,701 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

