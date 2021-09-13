Financial Advisory Group Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,432 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCK opened at $21.19 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $21.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19.

