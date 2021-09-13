Fifth Third Bancorp Takes $27,000 Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 544.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 61,417 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 270.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 147,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 107,911 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 31,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000.

FV stock opened at $47.36 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $48.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.20.

