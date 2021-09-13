Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. Sells 23,400 Shares

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 23,400 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.49, for a total transaction of C$245,367.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,833,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,686,606.07.

FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 7,200 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.48, for a total transaction of C$75,456.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 150,348 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.36, for a total transaction of C$1,558,191.64.

TSE FSZ opened at C$10.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.62. Fiera Capital Co. has a 12-month low of C$9.31 and a 12-month high of C$11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.71.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.25 price target on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.04.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

