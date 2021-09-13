Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Now Covered by Analysts at Oddo Securities

Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

RACE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ferrari to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Redburn Partners reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ferrari from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $231.78.

RACE opened at $219.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $176.03 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.63 and its 200 day moving average is $208.73.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,795,000 after buying an additional 75,428 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,568,000 after buying an additional 26,718 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 47,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

