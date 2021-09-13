Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

FERG traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.05. 121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,827. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $116.70 and a 12-month high of $148.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

