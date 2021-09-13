Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). Fennec Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $3.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FENC shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25,565 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $4,292,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $2,951,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $881,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.65. 1,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 33.11 and a quick ratio of 33.11. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $8.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.96 million, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.07.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

