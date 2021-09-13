Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price lifted by HSBC from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a reduce rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, restated a neutral rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $401.48.

Shares of FB stock opened at $378.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total value of $25,784,961.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,506,840 shares of company stock valued at $892,076,939 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

