Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $455.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FB. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $403.98.

Facebook stock opened at $378.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total transaction of $25,784,961.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total value of $83,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,506,840 shares of company stock worth $892,076,939. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

