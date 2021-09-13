F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,787 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after purchasing an additional 357,791 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $341,773,000 after purchasing an additional 247,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,254,000 after purchasing an additional 185,964 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 678,744 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $141,599,000 after purchasing an additional 176,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $143,717,000 after purchasing an additional 151,537 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV opened at $202.96 on Monday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.82.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $95,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,326.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $252,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,627. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

