EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) & Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) Head to Head Contrast

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) and Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

EZCORP has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aiadvertising has a beta of -3.1, meaning that its share price is 410% less volatile than the S&P 500.

84.5% of EZCORP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Aiadvertising shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of EZCORP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Aiadvertising shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EZCORP and Aiadvertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZCORP -2.31% 2.86% 1.57% Aiadvertising -98.85% N/A -195.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EZCORP and Aiadvertising’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZCORP $822.81 million 0.45 -$68.46 million $0.59 11.27 Aiadvertising $9.74 million 1.84 -$1.27 million N/A N/A

Aiadvertising has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EZCORP.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for EZCORP and Aiadvertising, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A Aiadvertising 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

EZCORP beats Aiadvertising on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru. The Lana segment is customer-centric web-based engagement platform. The Other International segment involves consumer finance activities in Canada. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Rollingwood, TX.

Aiadvertising Company Profile

CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

