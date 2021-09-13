Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $810,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,744.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO opened at $114.72 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $118.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.48. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

