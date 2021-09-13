Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Exelon were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,640,000 after buying an additional 4,562,881 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Exelon by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,873,000 after buying an additional 3,689,373 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Exelon by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after buying an additional 3,100,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Exelon by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,804,000 after buying an additional 1,906,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,997,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,879,000 after buying an additional 505,359 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $49.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

