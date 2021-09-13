ExclusiveCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $836,380.08 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $836,380.08 and $2,126.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00022189 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001670 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000102 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008262 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

