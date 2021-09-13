EvidenZ (BCDT) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $4.87 million and $17,528.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EvidenZ has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00059732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00151930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00013608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000386 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00042964 BTC.

EvidenZ Profile

EvidenZ is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,175,698 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for EvidenZ is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvidenZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

