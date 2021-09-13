Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Cut to “Underperform” at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Mizuho currently has $85.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE ES opened at $88.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.