Ethic Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,518 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

MDLZ stock opened at $60.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average is $61.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.