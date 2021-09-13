Ethic Inc. Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after acquiring an additional 714,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,114,000 after purchasing an additional 335,722 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,436,000 after purchasing an additional 83,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,219,712,000 after purchasing an additional 137,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $193.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $168.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $219.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.57 and a 200-day moving average of $193.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Stephens raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

