Ethic Inc. Purchases 14,637 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,637 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.7% of Ethic Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock opened at $155.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.25 and a 200-day moving average of $147.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $214.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.