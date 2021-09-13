Ethic Inc. Has $3.61 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,321,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,364 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 43.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $103.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $189.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.51.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

