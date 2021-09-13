Ethic Inc. Has $3.35 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $78,829.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 519,569 shares of company stock worth $37,834,875 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $71.44 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.87.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

