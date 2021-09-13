Ethic Inc. Has $2.67 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 54.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,938 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 325.3% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $55.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.58. The stock has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

