Epstein & White Financial LLC Purchases 15,564 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 3.9% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $14,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV stock opened at $51.97 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.